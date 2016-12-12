Sports Night: Kings struggle against 3s

Kings: 3-point defense remains an issue
Entering Monday’s game against the Los Angeles Lakers at Golden 1 Center, the Kings were 25th in 3-point defense, allowing opponents to make 36.7 percent beyond the arc. Their 10.5 makes allowed per game are tied for second most. The Lakers make 10 Monday, but the Kings win 116-92.
49ers: Team spends more time on defense than anyone else
The 49ers, who have played an NFL-high 959 snaps in 13 games, were noticeably tired in the fourth quarter and overtime in Sunday’s 23-17 loss to the New York Jets at Levi’s Stadium.
Raiders: Team laments missed chances in loss to Chiefs
Four days after losing control of the AFC West race with a loss at Kansas City, Oakland coach Jack Del Rio is still lamenting some missed opportunities that helped cost the Raiders the game.
Prep basketball: Woodcreek boys, Oak Ridge girls open at top
Woodcreek boys and Oak Ridge girls debut as The Bee’s No. 1 basketball teams this season. Woodcreek is led by national recruit Jordan Brown, a 6-foot-10 center, and Oak Ridge has one of the biggest frontcourts in the state.
Baseball: Rookie hazing rules ban dressing as women
The hazing ritual of dressing up major-league baseball rookies as Wonder Woman, Hooters Girls and Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders is now banned.
