Sports

December 13, 2016 10:59 PM

Sports Night: 49ers’ Buckner stepping up

Bee Sports Staff

49ers: Rookie DE nominated for weekly award

49ers defensive lineman DeForest Buckner, who is coming off a two-sack, 11-tackle performance against the New York Jets, is a candidate for this week’s Rookie of the Week award.

Today’s video: 49ers DE Arik Armstead brings holiday cheer to UC Davis Children’s Hospital

Raiders: County OKs negotiations on $1.3B stadium

A late bid to keep the Raiders from moving from Oakland to Las Vegas takes a step forward Tuesday after Alameda County supervisors approve opening negotiations with an investment group on a $1.3 billion stadium project.

49ers notes: Next man up on O-line may be Balducci

Alex Balducci, who at this time last year was a college nose tackle, could be the 49ers’ top reserve as center and at both guard spots Sunday in Atlanta after the team places center Daniel Kilgore on injured reserve.

Voisin: World Peace became a winner with Lakers

Aging veteran Metta World Peace says winning is all about “will.” He has fond memories about the Kings’ final playoff appearance – so many years ago.

Golf:

Sacramento’s George Beach made his 13th hole in one earlier this month at Ancil Hoffman. Beach, 80, has now made an ace on each of the course’s four par 3s – five if you count both greens on No. 14.

Sports Videos