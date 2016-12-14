Sports

December 14, 2016 8:19 AM

Watch for free UFC's Faber, VanZant workout and weigh-in at Golden 1 Center

By Bill Lindelof

blindelof@sacbee.com

The public is invited to watch UFC fighters work out and weigh-in prior to Saturday’s mixed-martial arts bouts at the Golden 1 Center.

Fans are welcome to watch fighters prepare for matches starting at 12:30 p.m. Thursday at Golden 1 Center. Paige VanZant, Michelle Waterson, Sage Northcutt, Mickey Gall and Urijah Faber will work out.

The workout is free to attend and open to the public. Fans can enter through the main entrance to watch the fighters take to the mat.

Then, the sometimes entertaining weigh-ins occur at 4 p.m. Friday. Fans can enter through the southwest entrance at Fifth and L streets to watch the fighters step on the scale and pose.

Doors open at 3 p.m. for the weigh-ins. Fans can attend for free.

 

#ufcsacramento photoshoot

A video posted by Paige VanZant (@paigevanzantufc) on

 

Jet city woman. #hustle

A photo posted by Paige VanZant (@paigevanzantufc) on

 

And here we go!!!! #ufcsacramento

A photo posted by Michelle Waterson (@karatehottiemma) on

Bill Lindelof: 916-321-1079, @Lindelofnews

Related content

Sports

Comments

 

Videos

Metta World Peace talks young Lakers, praises Kings new home

View more video

Sports Videos