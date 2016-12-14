Sports

December 14, 2016 10:02 PM

Sports Night: Hot Rockets blast Kings

Bee Sports Staff

Kings: Houston threatens 3-point mark in rout

After watching the Houston Rockets set an NBA-record with 50 attempted 3-pointers in a win at Sacramento on Nov. 25, the Kings are nearly part of history again as the Rockets make 22 3-pointers, one shy of tying the record for most made in a regular-season game, in a 132-98 victory Wednesday night at Toyota Center.

Today’s video: Kings coach Dave Joerger recaps Wednesday’s loss to Houston

Kings notes: Cousins rests while Gay, McLemore nurse injuries

DeMarcus Cousins gets a scheduled night off against the Rockets on Wednesday while starters Rudy Gay (strained right hip flexor) and Ben McLemore (left quad contusion), who were injured during Monday’s win over the Los Angeles Lakers, are reduced to spectators as well.

49ers: Falcons passing game a sharp contrast

Falcons coach Dan Quinn says the goal heading into the 2016 season was to spread the field and rely on quarterback Matt Ryan to find the best option and “keep attacking.” That approach is in sharp contrast to the 49ers, who went to the Canadian Football League for their only free-agent receiver, Eric Rogers, then waited until the end of the sixth round to draft a receiver, Aaron Burbridge.

Furillo: Will it be money or soul for NFL owners?

The Oakland City Council and the Alameda County Board of Supervisors sign off on Ronnie Lott’s deal to build a new stadium at the Coliseum site. An NFL exec and owners scoff at the plan that would keep the team in the Bay Area.

UFC: Fighters must pass concussion protocol before events

For the first time in California, mixed martial artists – along with professional boxers – will undergo testing before and possibly after bouts to help determine if they have suffered neurological damage or deficiencies.

Sac State: Basketball hurts so good for Huntington

Margaret Huntington, Sacramento State’s undersize and durable senior, tops the Big Sky Conference in rebounding, despite standing only 6-foot and playing against taller opponents nearly every game. The Oakland native is glad she continued to play in college instead of focusing all her time in film and broadcast production, which she plans to make her career.

Sports Videos