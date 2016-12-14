Sports Night: Hot Rockets blast Kings

Kings: Houston threatens 3-point mark in rout
After watching the Houston Rockets set an NBA-record with 50 attempted 3-pointers in a win at Sacramento on Nov. 25, the Kings are nearly part of history again as the Rockets make 22 3-pointers, one shy of tying the record for most made in a regular-season game, in a 132-98 victory Wednesday night at Toyota Center.
Today’s video: Kings coach Dave Joerger recaps Wednesday’s loss to Houston
Kings notes: Cousins rests while Gay, McLemore nurse injuries
DeMarcus Cousins gets a scheduled night off against the Rockets on Wednesday while starters Rudy Gay (strained right hip flexor) and Ben McLemore (left quad contusion), who were injured during Monday’s win over the Los Angeles Lakers, are reduced to spectators as well.
