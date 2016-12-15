Sports Night: Getting ready for big game

High school football: Anticipation building for Del Oro
The excitement is building as Saturday’s Division I-A state final at Sacramento State between Del Oro and San Clemente approaches.
High school football: Stockton’s St. Mary’s goes for title Friday
St. Mary’s of Stockton faces Cathedral Catholic of San Diego on Friday night at Hornet Stadium for the Division I-AA title.
49ers: Rise and fall of Trent Baalke
The fans have had enough of general manager Trent Baalke. How did he go from Executive of the Year in 2011 to this point?
49ers notes: Hit left Smith with little memory of game
Wide receiver Torrey Smith doesn’t remember much of Sunday’s game after a punishing hit left him with a concussion.
NFL: Seahawks best in West again
Seattle thumps visiting Los Angeles to win the NFC West title.
Ailene Voisin: Faber plans to finish with flourish
Saturday’s stage – Golden 1 Center – is perfect for Urijah Faber’s final fight.
Today’s video: Urijah Faber discusses the end of his MMA career
Horse racing: Chrome saying goodbye to California
Saturday’s race at Los Alamitos will be California Chrome’s last in his home state.
River Cats: Brundage to lead the local nine
The River Cats tap veteran minor-league manager Dave Brundage to lead the team in 2017.
Kings results and upcoming games
Soccer: Sacramento could be major league city
Major League Soccer will announce it’s next two expansion cities in summer of 2017. Sacramento could be one of them.
