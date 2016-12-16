Sports Night: She’s Sacramento’s UFC star

UFC: VanZant becomes a favorite
Paige VanZant said she loves her adopted hometown and looks forward to headlining a UFC show Saturday at Golden 1 Center before a national audience, but especially for Sacramento-area MMA fans who she said have embraced her as if she were born here.
Furillo: For UFC, today it’s Sacramento – tomorrow the world
UFC kingpin Dana White sees the ultra-popular MMA sport expanding from the United States to Russia, China and India. It doesn’t hurt, he said, to have a Putin pal in the White House.
Today’s video: Watch Cousins try to bully Sacramento columnist
Terhaar: This is just Cousins’ latest attempt to control the media
The altercation started with a glare from DeMarcus Cousins and quickly escalated as the player closed in on columnist Andy Furillo.
Kings: Joerger’s new team plays like old one
In Dave Joerger’s first game back in Memphis, the Kings essentially imitate the style Joerger and the Grizzlies relied on for years in a 96-92 win at FedExForum on Friday night. Sacramento ended a 12-game losing streak in Memphis.
CIF state football: Previewing Saturday’s games
The Bee’s Joe Davidson breaks down Saturday’s CIF State Championship Bowl games at Sacramento State: De La Salle-Concord (11-1) vs. St. John Bosco-Bellflower (12-2), Del Oro (13-2) vs. San Clemente (12-3) and Serra-San Mateo (10-4) vs. Sierra Canyon-Chatsworth (15-0).
Hometown Report: State Bowl grab bag
Quick-hit takes on the CIF State Bowl games at Sacramento State, including the appeal of elite programs such as De La Salle and Bosco to college recruiters, how Del Oro succeeds without scholarship players, and the local product who founded De La Salle 50 years ago.
49ers: Beadles was money well spent
The 49ers’ frugality in free agency – especially given their 1-12 record – remains worthy of mocking, but their signing of offensive lineman Zane Beadles has turned out to be money well spent.
