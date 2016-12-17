UFC: Urijah Faber retires with win, Paige VanZant suffers loss

Urijah Faber from Sacramento fights Brad Pickett from East London, England during the second round in their UFC bout at the Golden 1 Center, Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016.
Brian Baer
Special to The Bee
Paige VanZant, left, takes a hit during her loss to Michelle Waterson in the first round of their UFC strawweight bout at the Golden 1 Center, Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016.
Brian Baer
Special to The Bee
Hector Sandoval, who fights out of Sacramento, fights Fredy Serrano from Columbia in the UFC bout at the Golden 1 Center, Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016.
Brian Baer
Special to The Bee
Urijah Faber lands a punch in the first round on Brad Pickett.
Brian Baer
Special to The Bee
Urijah Faber from Sacramento lands a punch in the first round.
Brian Baer
Special to The Bee
Urijah Faber from Sacramento fights Brad Pickett from East London, England during the third round in their UFC bout at the Golden 1 Center, Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016.
Brian Baer
Special to The Bee
Urijah Faber from Sacramento fights Brad Pickett from East London, England during the second round in their UFC bout at the Golden 1 Center, Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016.
Brian Baer
Special to The Bee
Urijah Faber from Sacramento fights Brad Pickett from East London, England during the third round in their UFC bout at the Golden 1 Center, Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016.
Brian Baer
Special to The Bee
Urijah Faber from Sacramento fights Brad Pickett from East London, England during the first round in their UFC bout at the Golden 1 Center, Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016.
Brian Baer
Special to The Bee
Urijah Faber from Sacramento fights Brad Pickett from East London, England during the third round in their UFC bout at the Golden 1 Center, Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016.
Brian Baer
Special to The Bee
Urijah Faber from Sacramento celebrates after his winning fight over Brad Pickett from East London, England in their UFC bout at the Golden 1 Center, Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016.
Brian Baer
Special to The Bee
Urijah Faber from Sacramento celebrates after his winning fight over Brad Pickett from East London, England in their UFC bout at the Golden 1 Center, Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016.
Brian Baer
Special to The Bee
Paige VanZant greets Michelle Waterson before her loss in the first round of their UFC strawweight bout at the Golden 1 Center, Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016.
Brian Baer
Special to The Bee
Paige VanZant loses to Michelle Waterson in the first round of their UFC strawweight bout at the Golden 1 Center, Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016.
Brian Baer
Special to The Bee
Michelle Waterson celebrates her first round victory over Paige VanZant in their UFC strawweight bout at the Golden 1 Center, Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016.
Brian Baer
Special to The Bee
Paige VanZant, left, takes a hit during her loss to Michelle Waterson in the first round of their UFC strawweight bout at the Golden 1 Center, Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016.
Brian Baer
Special to The Bee
Hector Sandoval celebrates his win over Fredy Serrano form Columbia in the UFC bout at the Golden 1 Center, Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016.
Brian Baer
Special to The Bee
Michelle Waterson celebrates her first round victory over Paige VanZant in their UFC strawweight bout at the Golden 1 Center, Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016.
Brian Baer
Special to The Bee
Paige VanZant sits after her loss to Michelle Waterson in the first round of their UFC strawweight bout at the Golden 1 Center, Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016.
Brian Baer
Special to The Bee
Michelle Waterson celebrates his first round victory over Paige VanZant in their UFC strawweight bout at the Golden 1 Center, Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016.
Brian Baer
Special to The Bee
Paige VanZant after her loss to Michelle Waterson in the first round of their UFC strawweight bout at the Golden 1 Center, Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016.
Brian Baer
Special to The Bee
Paige VanZant after her loss to Michelle Waterson in the first round of their UFC strawweight bout at the Golden 1 Center, Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016.
Brian Baer
Special to The Bee
Michelle Waterson celebrates her first round victory over Paige VanZant in their UFC strawweight bout at the Golden 1 Center, Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016.
Brian Baer
Special to The Bee
Urijah Faber from Sacramento celebrates after his winning fight over Brad Pickett from East London, England in their UFC bout at the Golden 1 Center, Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016.
Brian Baer
Special to The Bee
Fans cheer Urijah Faber after his victory over Brad Pickett in their UFC bout at the Golden 1 Center, Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016.
Brian Baer
Special to The Bee
Fans cheer Urijah Faber from Sacramento after his victory over Brad Pickett from East London, England in their UFC bout at the Golden 1 Center, Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016.
Brian Baer
Special to The Bee
Urijah Faber leaves the arena after his victory over Brad Pickett in their UFC bout at the Golden 1 Center, Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016.
Brian Baer
Special to The Bee
Hector Sandoval, who fights out of Sacramento, leaves the octagon after his victory over Fredy Serrano from Columbia in the UFC bout at the Golden 1 Center, Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016.
Brian Baer
Special to The Bee
Paige VanZant loses to Michelle Waterson in the first round of their UFC strawweight bout at the Golden 1 Center, Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016.
Brian Baer
Special to The Bee
Irene Aldana takes one on the nose from Leslie Smith during their fight in the UFC bout at the Golden 1 Center, Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016.
Brian Baer
Special to The Bee
Paige VanZant, left, takes a hit during her loss to Michelle Waterson in the first round of their UFC strawweight bout at the Golden 1 Center, Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016.
Brian Baer
Special to The Bee
Paige VanZant loses to Michelle Waterson in the first round of their UFC strawweight bout at the Golden 1 Center, Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016.
Brian Baer
Special to The Bee
Paige VanZant loses to Michelle Waterson in the first round of their UFC strawweight bout at the Golden 1 Center, Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016.
Brian Baer
Special to The Bee
Josh Emmett, from Sacramento, fights Scott Holzman from Knoxville, TN in the UFC bout at the Golden 1 Center, Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016.
Brian Baer
Special to The Bee
Josh Emmett, from Sacramento, takes down Scott Holzman from Knoxville, TN in the UFC bout at the Golden 1 Center, Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016.
Brian Baer
Special to The Bee
Josh Emmett takes down Scott Holzman.
Brian Baer
Special to The Bee
Josh Emmett, from Sacramento takes down Scott Holzman from Knoxville, TN in the UFC bout at the Golden 1 Center, Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016.
Brian Baer
Special to The Bee
Josh Emmett, from Sacramento takes down Scott Holzman from Knoxville, TN in the UFC bout at the Golden 1 Center, Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016.
Brian Baer
Special to The Bee
Josh Emmett, from Sacramento fights Scott Holzman from Knoxville, TN in the UFC bout at the Golden 1 Center, Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016.
Brian Baer
Special to The Bee
Josh Emmett, from Sacramento fights Scott Holzman from Knoxville, TN in the UFC bout at the Golden 1 Center, Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016.
Brian Baer
Special to The Bee
Josh Emmett, from Sacramento fights Scott Holzman from Knoxville, TN in the UFC bout at the Golden 1 Center, Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016.
Brian Baer
Special to The Bee
Josh Emmett, from Sacramento fights Scott Holzman from Knoxville, TN in the UFC bout at the Golden 1 Center, Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016.
Brian Baer
Special to The Bee
Josh Emmett, from Sacramento fights Scott Holzman from Knoxville, TN in the UFC bout at the Golden 1 Center, Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016.
Brian Baer
Special to The Bee
Josh Emmett, from Sacramento fights Scott Holzman from Knoxville, TN in the UFC bout at the Golden 1 Center, Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016.
Brian Baer
Special to The Bee
Josh Emmett, from Sacramento rests after his fight against Scott Holzman from Knoxville, TN in the UFC bout at the Golden 1 Center, Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016.
Brian Baer
Special to The Bee
Josh Emmett, from Sacramento wins his fight against Scott Holzman from Knoxville, TN in the UFC bout at the Golden 1 Center, Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016.
Brian Baer
Special to The Bee
Hector Sandoval celebrates his win over Fredy Serrano form Columbia in the UFC bout at the Golden 1 Center, Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016.
Brian Baer
Special to The Bee
Paige VanZant enters the arena but then loses to Michelle Waterson in the first round of their UFC strawweight bout at the Golden 1 Center, Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016.
Brian Baer
Special to The Bee
Fans photograph Urijah Faber from Sacramento as he enters the arena to fight Brad Pickett from East London, England in the UFC bout at the Golden 1 Center, Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016.
Brian Baer
Special to The Bee
Urijah Faber from Sacramento enters the octagon to fight Brad Pickett from East London, England in the UFC bout at the Golden 1 Center, Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016.
Brian Baer
Special to The Bee