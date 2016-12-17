Sports Night: VanZant flops; Faber shines

UFC: VanZant flops while Faber shines at Golden 1 Center
Saturday night in front of a sellout crowd at Golden 1 Center in the UFC on Fox 22 co-main event, Paige VanZant submits to Michelle Waterson. Before that, Urijah Faber scores a unanimous decision over Brad Pickett in a bantamweight fight and immediately retires.
Voisin: In first match at Golden 1, Faber delivers in career finale
Urijah Faber’s career finale and Golden 1 Center debut Saturday isn’t even the co-main event, but the regional native escapes with his health intact and only a knot on his forehead after a victory over Brad Pickett. He retires pretty much the way he arrived: Arms raised. Sold-out crowd in his corner.
Del Oro falls short to San Clemente in CIF I-A football title game
Del Oro leads 17-0 before the wheels start to fall off amid turnovers and a breakdown in pass protection, which allows San Clemente to stage a 22-17 victory in the CIF State Division I-A championship at Hornet Stadium.
Kings: Sacramento must maintain defensive focus against Mavericks
The Kings travel to face the Dallas Mavericks, who are tied with Philadelphia for the worst record in the NBA at 6-20. Less than two weeks ago, the Kings dismantled the Mavs by 31 points in Dallas. But Sacramento can’t take anyone lightly.
NBA Beat: Rockets shoot 3-pointers at record rate
The Houston Rockets broke the record for 3-pointers attempted in a game for the second time this season, hoisting 61 and making a regular-season record 24 in a win over New Orleans on Friday. No team had attempted 50 3-pointers in a game before this season. The Rockets have done it twice.
49ers: S.F. poised to join dubious, one-win group
The 49ers are closing in on a 1-15 season, a rarely achieved low in the NFL and one that ought to be automatic grounds for firing a head coach, right? Usually, but not always.
Raiders: Oakland looks to clinch playoff spot
It could be a remarkable scene Sunday when the Raiders, closing in on their first playoff berth since their Super Bowl season of 2002, face a fading Chargers franchise that could be nearing the end of its 56-season run in San Diego.
Today’s video: Matt Barrows’ five 49ers to watch
Horse Racing: Chrome blazes to win in final California race
In his farewell to his home state, California Chrome puts on a show. America’s richest racehorse romps to a 12-length victory at Los Alamitos Race Course in the $180,000 Winter Challenge, the penultimate race of his storied career.
Boxing: Hopkins, 51, stopped in eighth round of his final match
Joe Smith Jr. stops Bernard Hopkins 53 seconds into the eighth round of their WBC international light heavyweight title fight Saturday night. Smith uses a six-punch combination to send Hopkins through the ropes and on to the floor, effectively ending the 51-year-old’s 28-year boxing career.
