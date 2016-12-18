Sports Night: Raiders fans take over

2:24 Watch DeMarcus Cousins try to bully Sacramento media Pause

1:22 Dave Joerger didn't see the "force" Kings needed to win at Dallas

1:11 Alex Padilla: Trump's election allegations 'absolutely false, without basis, without evidence'

1:08 Explaining California's new assault weapon ban

0:51 Jerry Brown: Raising minimum wage moral, though 'may not make sense'

0:26 Jerry Brown signs climate bill: 'This is big'

8:23 How to use an epinephrine autoinjector

2:48 Former Sacramento sex worker talks about life on the street

0:31 Powerful message about texting while driving