Sports Night: Raiders fans take over

Furillo: Raider Nation takes over San Diego
Raiders coach Jack Del Rio estimates that 60, maybe 70 percent of the attendees at Qualcomm Stadium on Sunday supported his team against the home San Diego Chargers. At the end, when Derek Carr was taking knees to tick off the clock ahead of the Raiders’ 19-16 victory, it was fully 100 percent.
Raiders: Clinch playoff berth with road win over Chargers
The Raiders are going back to the playoffs for the first time in 14 years. They clinch a postseason berth with a 19-16 victory over the Chargers in San Diego.
49ers: S.F. grounded and pounded as they set dubious record
In the 49ers’ 41-13 loss in Atlanta, they allow the Falcons to rush for 248 yards, setting the team franchise record for rushing yards allowed in one season at 2,486 – and they still have two games remaining.
Cousins solid, but Kings score season low in loss to Mavericks
DeMarcus Cousins dominates the undermanned Mavericks with 33 points, but only one other King scores in double figures in a 99-79 loss in Dallas. The 79 points is a season low for Sacramento.
Joerger calls Bee’s coverage of Cousins-Furillo spat ‘ridiculous’
Kings coach Dave Joerger responds to The Bee’s coverage of a confrontation between DeMarcus Cousins and Bee columnist Andy Furillo, calling the paper’s decision to publish a video and column showing Cousins’ targeting Furillo and other reporters “ridiculous.”
College basketball: UC Davis women roll in Causeway Cup
UC Davis women’s team scores a Division I program-high for points in a game as seven players reach double figures in a 110-78 win over Sacramento State. UCD has season highs for shooting percentage, free throws, rebounds, assists and blocked shots.
Today’s video: Aggies set Division I program scoring record
Sharks: San Jose can’t stop Chicago’s winning streak
Joe Pavelski scores for the San Jose Sharks, who have their four-game winning streak snapped by the Blackhawks in a 4-1 loss in Chicago.
