December 19, 2016 10:11 PM

Sports Night: Raiders have bigger goals

Bee Sports staff

Raiders: Clinching playoff berth not enough

Oakland coach Jack Del Rio was swamped with congratulatory messages after his team clinched its first playoff berth in 14 years. But the team needs two more wins to clinch the division and a first-round bye.

49ers: Linebacker Armstrong signed to two-year deal

A 49ers team that has been threadbare at inside linebacker this season took a step toward stocking that position for next year by signing Ray-Ray Armstrong to a two-year contract extension.

Kings: Better ball movement could help

The Kings can fall into the trap of watching DeMarcus Cousins with the ball, and he has controlled it even more during Rudy Gay’s three-game absence because of injury.

Prep football: Mixed results for NorCal teams in CIF title games

Northern California upper-division high school football teams went 0-5 at Sac State, but NorCal small schools had success, including Pleasant Valley of Chico. The Vikings will have a downtown parade on Wednesday.

Giants: Jimmy Rollins agrees to minor-league deal

Shortstop Jimmy Rollins could be headed back to his native Bay Area after agreeing to a minor-league contract with the Giants that includes an invitation to big-league spring training camp.

Cousins says more ball movement could have made it easier on Kings’ offense

