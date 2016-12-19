Sports Night: Raiders have bigger goals

0:54 City wants to limit access to parts of Del Paso Regional Park Pause

2:24 Watch DeMarcus Cousins try to bully Sacramento media

1:25 Oak Park artist's project offers mobile shelter for homeless

1:22 Dave Joerger didn't see the "force" Kings needed to win at Dallas

1:41 Mayor Steinberg calls rise in homeless deaths unacceptable

1:45 California electors want investigation into Russian hacking

0:35 A sampling of The Bee's top 10 dishes of 2016

1:08 Explaining California's new assault weapon ban

0:26 Jerry Brown signs climate bill: 'This is big'