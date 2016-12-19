Sports Night: Raiders have bigger goals

Raiders: Clinching playoff berth not enough
Oakland coach Jack Del Rio was swamped with congratulatory messages after his team clinched its first playoff berth in 14 years. But the team needs two more wins to clinch the division and a first-round bye.
49ers: Linebacker Armstrong signed to two-year deal
A 49ers team that has been threadbare at inside linebacker this season took a step toward stocking that position for next year by signing Ray-Ray Armstrong to a two-year contract extension.
NFL LINKS
Kings: Better ball movement could help
The Kings can fall into the trap of watching DeMarcus Cousins with the ball, and he has controlled it even more during Rudy Gay’s three-game absence because of injury.
Sign up for Kings Daily newsletter
The best way to follow news and analysis on the Sacramento Kings. Follow the link, click “Kings News” and hit subscribe.
NBA LINKS
Kings results and upcoming games
Prep football: Mixed results for NorCal teams in CIF title games
Northern California upper-division high school football teams went 0-5 at Sac State, but NorCal small schools had success, including Pleasant Valley of Chico. The Vikings will have a downtown parade on Wednesday.
Giants: Jimmy Rollins agrees to minor-league deal
Shortstop Jimmy Rollins could be headed back to his native Bay Area after agreeing to a minor-league contract with the Giants that includes an invitation to big-league spring training camp.
Sports Extra
View the day’s summaries, game recaps, standings and more in The Sacramento Bee e-Edition.
On the air
Plan your daily sports viewing with the latest TV listings.
Comments