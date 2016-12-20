Sports Night: After fine, Cousins scores 55

Kings: Cousins, bench spark win over Portland
A season-high 55 points from DeMarcus Cousins and a great effort by the Kings’ bench lifts them to a comeback victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday night at Golden 1 Center.
Ailene Voisin: Team remains an enabler of his boorish behavior
The Kings’ ownership and front office remain tone deaf when it comes to media matters, and they’re almost shameless apologists for the All-Star center’s poor behavior. The Kings fined Cousins $50,000 for his misconduct with certain members of the Sacramento media. But is it enough?
Kings: A look at Cousins’ fines, suspensions
Tuesday marked the 13th occasion Kings center DeMarcus Cousins has been fined or suspended by the Kings or NBA.
Raiders: Oakland leads NFL with seven Pro Bowl picks
The Raiders place an NFL-best seven players on the AFC roster for the Pro Bowl to be played Jan. 29, 2017, at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla. The 49ers had no players selected to the NFC roster.
49ers: Kap says reception varies with each city
49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick says the level of support – and the volume of ridicule – for his national anthem protest has varied from city to city this season, with the team’s most recent trip to Atlanta being the most friendly.
49ers notes: WR elevated from practice squad
The 49ers, who may be down two starting wide receivers this week, promote DeAndre Smelter from the practice squad.
Horse racing: California Chrome voted most popular again
California Chrome, America’s all-time richest racehorse, wins the 2016 Vox Populi Award, presented by the connections of Secretariat. Chrome becomes the first horse to repeat as a Vox Populi winner, selected by fans worldwide.
