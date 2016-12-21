Sports

December 21, 2016 9:06 PM

Crunching numbers in Kings’ win over Utah

By Chris La Marr

clamarr@sacbee.com

A statistical look at the Kings’ 94-93 victory over the Utah Jazz in Salt Lake City on Wednesday:

2: Kings’ current winning streak, tying their season high.

10: The Kings’ deficit at halftime.

10: 3-pointers for the Kings.

11: Points for Kings guard Garrett Temple in 28 minutes off the bench.

12: The Kings’ advantage in the fourth quarter.

14: Rebounds for Jazz center Rudy Gobert.

19: Points for Kings guard Ty Lawson off the bench.

21: Bench points for Utah.

21: Points for Kings big man DeMarcus Cousins.

28: Points for Jazz forward Gordon Hayward, a game high.

49: Bench points for the Kings.

Ty Lawson says 'focused' Kings were locked in on defense

The Sacramento Kings had Ty Lawson and their bench to give them their second straight win and third in the last four games.

Jason Jones The Sacramento Bee

Dave Joerger: 'Ty Lawson was terrific'

Kings coach Dave Joerger rode the bench, along with 55 points from DeMarcus Cousins, to Tuesday night’s win over Portland. And with the game about to get out of hand Wednesday, he went back to the second unit to save Sacramento.

Jason Jones The Sacramento Bee

