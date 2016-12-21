Sports Night: Big win for comeback Kings

Kings come alive in Utah
Ty Lawson and the bench key a comeback from a 20-point deficit as the Kings beat the Jazz in Utah.
Cousins’ technical total drops
The NBA eliminates two of DeMarcus Cousins’ technical fouls, dropping his season total from 10 to eight.
Breton: Kings have bigger problems than Cousins’ issues
The organization seems to be lacking in the leadership department
Woman arrested in NYC nightclub brawl case
A 42-year-old Compton woman is arrested in connection with the Dec. 5 brawl at a New York City nightclub involving DeMarcus Cousins and Matt Barnes of the Kings.
Today’s video: Cousins discusses Tuesday’s 55-point game
Kings results and upcoming games
49ers: Inside linebacker has been a black hole
Inside linebacker was a position of strength and stability during the Jim Harbaugh years. San Francisco will use its fifth inside linebacker tandem when it plays the Rams on Sunday.
49ers notes: Crash course in Kelly for new tight end
Tight end Jim Dray has never played in a system like Jim Kelly’s. Since being signed by the 49ers on Monday, he’s been immersed in it.
