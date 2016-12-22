Sports

December 22, 2016 10:59 PM

Sports Night: Kings’ Lawson is on a roll

Bee Sports Staff

Don’t call him a backup ...

Guard Ty Lawson may come off the bench, but he has been playing some big-time minutes – and producing – lately.

Today’s video: Lawson says Kings were locked in on defense in win over Utah

Karl torches former players

Former coach George Karl sets his sights on Carmelo Anthony, J.R. Smith and Kenyon Martin in a new tell-all book.

Durant turns tide for Warriors

Kevin Durant sparks a second-half comeback after Golden State trailed by 16 at halftime in a victory over the Nets.

On the 49ers: Can S.F. sink past the Browns?

The Browns (0-14) are ahead of the 49ers (1-13) in the race for the NFL’s worst record. Can San Francisco catch Cleveland?

Ailene Voisin: Carr injury slows Raiders

Oakland’s recent red-zone failures are a direct result of the injury to Derek Carr’s right little finger.

Eagles keep Giants from clinching playoff spot

Malcom Jenkins picks off two passes to help the host Philadelphia Eagles beat the New York Giants 24-19.

Barry’s world: Switzer didn’t meet with Trump

Former Cowboys coach Barry Switzer was just kidding when he told the media he met with Donald Trump earlier this month. But nobody told the media, who ran with it.

Jagr overtakes Messier at No. 2 on NHL’s scoring list

Jaromir Jagr, 44, moves into second place on the NHL’s all-time scoring list with an assist in Florida’s 3-1 loss to Boston.

Sports Videos