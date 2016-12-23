Sports Night: Kings win third in a row

Kings: Cousins’ 32, late burst top Timberwolves
The Kings outscore their opponent by at least 11 points in the fourth quarter for a third consecutive game Friday night. Perhaps not coincidentally, they win their third game in a row, 109-105 over the Minnesota Timberwolves.
