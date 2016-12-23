Sports

December 23, 2016 10:43 PM

Sports Night: Kings win third in a row

Bee Sports Staff

Kings: Cousins’ 32, late burst top Timberwolves

The Kings outscore their opponent by at least 11 points in the fourth quarter for a third consecutive game Friday night. Perhaps not coincidentally, they win their third game in a row, 109-105 over the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Today’s video: A look a Raiders QB Derek Carr

Raiders: AFC West title looms closer

The Oakland Raiders look to stay ahead of the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC West, but the Indianapolis Colts come into Coliseum with four consecutive road wins.

49ers: RB Hyde a bright spot in dim season

San Francisco tailback Carlos Hyde entered the season with two goals: Have a winning season and rush for 1,000 yards. While the team only has one win entering Saturday’s game against the Rams in Los Angeles, Hyde is 50 yards from the rushing milestone.

Baseball: A’s, Cuban pitcher Norge Ruiz agree to contract

The Oakland A’s and Cuban right-hander Norge Ruiz agree to a minor-league contract that includes a $2 million signing bonus. Ruiz spent three seasons in Cuba’s Serie Nacional and was 24-17 with a 2.55 ERA in 55 starts.

