Sports Night: Raiders, Colts both dejected

Raiders: Oakland beats Indy but loses Carr to injury
The Raiders and Indianapolis Colts both feel like losers after Saturday’s game, a 33-25 Oakland home win. The Colts are eliminated from playoff contention, but the pain for the Raiders might be worse. Quarterback Derek Carr breaks his right leg in the fourth quarter, sending Oakland into its first postseason in 14 years with a backup quarterback at the helm.
49ers: S.F. snaps 13-game skid with comeback win over L.A.
Colin Kaepernick leads a 15-point fourth-quarter rally that gives the 49ers their first victory since Week 1, a 22-21 win over the Los Angeles Rams.
Voisin: Karl not making friends with ‘Furious George’
Former Kings coach George Karl is causing an uproar with his yet-to-be released memoir. He takes on former players and bosses, but just as aggressively tackles himself.
NBA Beat: Reaction to Karl’s book no surprise to Kings
Former Kings coach George Karl angers some with his commentary in his new book, “Furious George.” But the Kings got an up-close look at how Karl can offend in his 112-game stint with the team.
