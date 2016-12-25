Reactions to seasons switch in high school soccer

Here are some comments about high school boys and girls soccer moving to the winter season from interviews, Facebook and Twitter:
▪ “Creates the potential for more three-sport athletes for both genders. Doesn’t conflict with club soccer as much. Makes sharing facilities between other stadium sports easier for ADs. Hurts smaller-school programs and high schools that don’t have turf fields and lights because of lack of daylight during the winter.”
– Bill Kapp, Cosumnes Oaks athletic director
▪ “I think some of the positives are that it’s not nearly as hot. It’s a good temperature to run around in. It’s much cooler, so we can play for longer. A negative is that it gets dark quickly.”
– Ryan Poindexter, Roseville High boys soccer tri-captain
▪ “We have to miss lots of class to fit in games before it gets dark. We practice in a mud pit. It’s the haves and the have-nots.”
– West Campus soccer
▪ “Great because now this area has to abide by CIF Rule 600 (competition on an outside team), which benefits players not overtraining.”
– Gabe Bolton, Stanislaus State women’s soccer coach
▪ “At EDHS in Placerville, we love it. We have field turf and are limited on outdoor practice space. The winter soccer season opened up space in the fall and spring. Little chilly, but kids up on the hill are tough!”
– Joe Volek, El Dorado High athletic director and football coach
▪ “When the girls were playing in the spring, the high school coaches wanted their kids to be fully invested and the club coaches were trying to finish up their end of the season and, with the big clubs, it’s the college recruiting portion, which is a really big deal. A lot of those teams were going head-to-head at the same time. A lot of that conflict has been alleviated.”
– Ron Benjamin, Del Oro High girls soccer coach and Placer United Soccer Club academy coach
▪ “Some of our night (road) games have not drawn very big crowds because it’s cold. It’s cold (for) the fans and the kids. Players are more susceptible to injury, and it hurts when you have to head a ball or kick a ball.”
– Paul Rose, Jesuit High coach
▪ “A state championship would be great and an amazing opportunity for our kids to play in. But I don’t know if (changing to the winter) justifies it. I think it will be the usual suspects that will be in contention for those regional and state championships.”
– Jacob Hunley, Christian Brothers boys soccer coach
