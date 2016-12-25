Sports Night: Tough break for Raiders

Raiders: A win-lose situation
Saturday’s victory over the Indianapolis Colts felt like a loss after Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr suffered a broken leg.
Report: 49ers’ Hyde has torn MCL
San Francisco running back Carlos Hyde has a torn MCL and will miss the season finale, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports.
Steelers win AFC North
Antonio Brown stretches for a touchdown with nine seconds left, and Pittsburgh beats Baltimore 31-27 to win the AFC North.
Game over for Denver
Kansas City routs the defending champion Broncos to keep its AFC West title hopes alive.
Kings: 76ers come to town Monday
The Kings chase their fourth straight victory when the 76ers come to Golden 1 Center on Monday.
Cavs top Warriors in Finals rematch
Kyrie Irving hits a jumper over Klay Thompson with 3.4 seconds left as Cleveland beats Golden State 109-108.
Kings results and upcoming games
High school soccer: Hot and cold reception to winter season
The Sac-Joaquin Section moved the boys and girls soccer seasons to winter. The move is drawing mixed reviews.
