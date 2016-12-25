Sports

Sports Night: Tough break for Raiders

Bee Sports Staff

Raiders: A win-lose situation

Saturday’s victory over the Indianapolis Colts felt like a loss after Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr suffered a broken leg.

Report: 49ers’ Hyde has torn MCL

San Francisco running back Carlos Hyde has a torn MCL and will miss the season finale, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports.

Steelers win AFC North

Antonio Brown stretches for a touchdown with nine seconds left, and Pittsburgh beats Baltimore 31-27 to win the AFC North.

Game over for Denver

Kansas City routs the defending champion Broncos to keep its AFC West title hopes alive.

Kings: 76ers come to town Monday

The Kings chase their fourth straight victory when the 76ers come to Golden 1 Center on Monday.

Cavs top Warriors in Finals rematch

Kyrie Irving hits a jumper over Klay Thompson with 3.4 seconds left as Cleveland beats Golden State 109-108.

High school soccer: Hot and cold reception to winter season

The Sac-Joaquin Section moved the boys and girls soccer seasons to winter. The move is drawing mixed reviews.

Sports Videos