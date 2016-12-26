Sports

December 26, 2016 11:04 PM

Sports Night: A good problem for Joerger

Bee Sports Staff

Kings: Gay returns after six games on sideline

After a six-game absence, Rudy Gay returns to the lineup for Monday’s meeting with the Philadelphia 76ers at Golden 1 Center. Coach Dave Joerger must integrate his second-leading scorer back into the lineup.

Today’s video: Joerger discusses win streak before 76ers game

49ers: Team relieved Hyde’s injury not serious

In Saturday’s win over Los Angeles, 49ers running back Carlos Hyde suffered a sprained left MCL that will require “a couple of weeks” to heal but not surgery, coach Chip Kelly says.

Bowl prospects the 49ers should keep an eye on

The help the 49ers need for next season may be playing in an upcoming bowl game.

Raiders: Del Rio has no regrets about call that led to Carr injury

Coach Jack Del Rio says the decision to stay aggressive with 11 minutes left against Indianapolis was validated when the Colts rallied before losing by eight points. But that choice led to quarterback Derek Carr’s broken leg.

Prep basketball: ’Tis the season for tournaments

The West Coast Jamboree, the largest high school girls basketball tournament in the country, headlines the week’s action and includes several of The Bee’s top-ranked teams. The St. Hope Elite Hoop Classic, hosted by Sacramento High, is the area’s top boys event.

Dave Joerger talks about Kings win streak in pregame conference

