Sports Night: A good problem for Joerger

Kings: Gay returns after six games on sideline
After a six-game absence, Rudy Gay returns to the lineup for Monday’s meeting with the Philadelphia 76ers at Golden 1 Center. Coach Dave Joerger must integrate his second-leading scorer back into the lineup.
49ers: Team relieved Hyde’s injury not serious
In Saturday’s win over Los Angeles, 49ers running back Carlos Hyde suffered a sprained left MCL that will require “a couple of weeks” to heal but not surgery, coach Chip Kelly says.
The help the 49ers need for next season may be playing in an upcoming bowl game.
Raiders: Del Rio has no regrets about call that led to Carr injury
Coach Jack Del Rio says the decision to stay aggressive with 11 minutes left against Indianapolis was validated when the Colts rallied before losing by eight points. But that choice led to quarterback Derek Carr’s broken leg.
Prep basketball: ’Tis the season for tournaments
The West Coast Jamboree, the largest high school girls basketball tournament in the country, headlines the week’s action and includes several of The Bee’s top-ranked teams. The St. Hope Elite Hoop Classic, hosted by Sacramento High, is the area’s top boys event.
