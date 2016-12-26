Cousins proves his worth on ‘D’ again; Kings win 4th in a row

2:06 Tolliver is key, but he credits team for 3rd straight Kings win Pause

0:35 Lettuce truck 'pretty much destroyed upon impact'

1:45 California electors want investigation into Russian hacking

3:05 A new Pushkin's for midtown Sacramento

2:21 49ers vs Falcons: Matt Barrows' 5 players to watch

1:08 Explaining California's new assault weapon ban

0:31 Powerful message about texting while driving

0:51 Jerry Brown: Raising minimum wage moral, though 'may not make sense'

1:34 Berkeley balcony collapse survivor: 'My life has been changed forever'