Heat's Josh McRoberts out indefinitely with foot injury

0:31 Powerful message about texting while driving Pause

1:05 This truck can keep winter traffic flowing

5:01 Sacramento surgeon puts pieces together on separated Sandoval twins

0:22 Smoke billows from North Natomas home

1:45 California electors want investigation into Russian hacking

1:08 Explaining California's new assault weapon ban

2:33 Iconic Star Wars actress Carrie Fisher has died at age 60

2:21 49ers vs Falcons: Matt Barrows' 5 players to watch

1:34 Berkeley balcony collapse survivor: 'My life has been changed forever'