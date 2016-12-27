A look at why LeBron James and Simone Biles are AP Male and Female Athletes of the Year

LEBRON JAMES: Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James ended 52 years of sports heartache by bringing Cleveland a championship and used his superstar platform to address social causes, earning him the honor of The Associated Press 2016 Male Athlete of the Year.
In this Nov. 29, 2016 file photo, Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James reacts to no call being called on his shot during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Milwaukee Bucks in Milwaukee. James previously won the award in 2013. Results of the vote by 59 editors from AP member newspapers and customers were announced Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016. James collected 24 first-place votes, beating out a pair of Olympic legends: Michael Phelps (16) and Usain Bolt (9), the fastest men in water and on land who are not accustomed to finishing behind anyone.
In this July 13, 2016 file photo, NBA basketball player LeBron James, of the Cleveland Cavaliers, accepts the award for best male athlete at the ESPY Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. James joined Michael Jordan as the only NBA players to win twice. Jordan won it three straight years from 1991-94. Chicago Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant, the NL MVP who led his team to its first World Series title since 1908, tied for fourth with Golden State star guard Stephen Curry, last year's winner. Cristiano Ronaldo, Von Miller and Andy Murray also received votes.
In this June 19, 2016 file photo, Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) shoots against the Golden State Warriors during the first half of Game 7 of basketball's NBA Finals in Oakland, Calif. The Cavs got a rematch with the record-setting, 73-win Warriors. Led by Stephen Curry, the league's unanimous MVP choice, Golden State was being talked about as potentially the best team ever, an argument that gained steam when it took a 3-1 lead. James, though, wasn't going to be denied again. He scored 41 points in Games 5 and 6 and posted a triple-double in an epic Game 7 that will be remembered for his chase-down block of Andre Iguodala in the closing minutes — a defensive gem that stands as the signature play of his magnificent career.
In this May 2, 2016 file photo, Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James (23) celebrates against the Atlanta Hawks in the second half in Game 1 of a second-round NBA basketball playoff series, in Cleveland. His third NBA crown came in Cleveland, delivering on a promise James made to a city that hadn't celebrated a major championship since 1964 and had endured many torturous sports moments since.
In this April 3, 2016 file photo, Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James (23) passes around Charlotte Hornets' Spencer Hawes (00) in the first half of an NBA basketball game in Cleveland. James' journey to his greatest triumph coincided with the passing of another great — the greatest of all — as Muhammad Ali died on June 4. During the playoffs, James watched tapes of Ali's fights for motivation. It was in the spirit of the boxing legend and global ambassador that James stood on stage with close friends Dwyane Wade, Chris Paul and Carmelo Anthony at the ESPYs in July to decry violence against unarmed black men and encourage fellow athletes to do more to support local police and improve communities.
In this April 9, 2016 file photo, Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) hangs from the rim after dunking against the Chicago Bulls during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Chicago. James donated $2.5 million for a Smithsonian exhibit honoring Ali, and he's producing a documentary on the champ.
In this May 17, 2016 file photo, Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James dunks against the Toronto Raptors during the first half of Game 1 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference finals, in Cleveland.
In this June 22, 2016 photo, Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James, center, stands in the back of a Rolls Royce as it makes its way through the crowd lining the parade route in downtown Cleveland, celebrating the basketball team's NBA championship. After the final horn blew in the final game of the championship, James collapsed on the floor and when asked moments later about his emotions, the Ohio native who proudly says he's "just a kid from Akron," screamed at the TV camera: "Cleveland, this for you!"
In this June 19, 2016 file photo, Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James answers questions as he holds his daughter Zhuri during a post-game press conference after Game 7 of basketball's NBA Finals Sunday, June 19, 2016, in Oakland, Calif.
SIMONE BILES: United States gymnast Simone Biles’ massive haul in Rio de Janeiro — a record-tying four golds to go along with a bronze for the dominant U.S. women's team — propelled her to stardom, and to this year’s AP Female Athlete of the Year.
Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles is introduced as honorary captain before an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 18, 2016, in Houston. In a vote by U.S. editors and news directors announced Monday, Biles received 31 votes out of a possible 59 votes. U.S. Olympic swimmer Katie Ledecky, who won four golds and a silver in Rio, finished second with 20 votes. Serena Williams, who won Wimbledon for the seventh time to tie Steffi Graf's record of 22 Grand Slam titles, and three-time NCAA women's basketball Player of the Year Breanna Stewart tied for third with four votes each.
In this Aug. 9, 2016 file photo, United States' Simone Biles performs on the balance beam during the artistic gymnastics women's team final at the Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Biles became the fifth gymnast to win the honor, joining Olga Korbut in 1972, Nadia Comaneci in 1976, Mary Lou Retton in 1984 and Gabby Douglas in 2012. It's company Biles joined while completing a run of dominance that included three straight all-around World Championships, an unprecedented run at the top in a sport where peaks are often measured in months, not years.
United States' Simone Biles performs on the balance beam during the gymnastics exhibition gala at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2016. The teenager from Spring, Texas, hardly seemed burdened by the outsized expectations. If anything, she embraced them. She opted out of a verbal commitment to compete collegiately at UCLA to turn professional so she could cash in on the lucrative opportunities afforded an Olympic champion, a bit of a gamble considering the window is so narrow and directly tied to success at the Games.
U.S. gymnast Simone Biles competes in the floor exercise on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2016, at the Rio Olympic Games in Rio De Janeiro, Brazil. The U.S. women's squad captured the gold medal in the team competition. Biles and the rest of her "Final Five" teammates — Douglas, Aly Raisman, Laurie Hernandez and Madison Kocian — put on a clinic that showcased how substantial the gap between the Americans and the rest of the world has grown.
In this Aug. 11, 2016, file photo, United States' Simone Biles performs on the balance beam during the artistic gymnastics women's individual all-around final at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. A team gold was a fitting send off to retiring national team coordinator Martha Karolyi. Another in the all-around two days later, where Biles score of 62.198 bettered Raisman by more than two full points, the gymnastics equivalent of winning a football game by three touchdowns. A third gold came on vault, the first ever by an American woman at the Olympics and Biles' first in major international competition to fill the only hole in her increasingly peerless resume.
Olympic gymnast Simone Biles throws out tee shirts during the first half of an NBA basketball game between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Charlotte Hornets Saturday, Dec 10, 2016, in Cleveland. The ensuing four months since the Olympis have been a whirlwind. Biles carried the U.S. flag at closing ceremonies, published her autobiography, took part in a post-Olympic tour with her teammates (including performing in eight shows despite a fractured rib) and hung out at the White House with the president. She remains open to giving it another shot in Tokyo in 2020.
U.S. gymnast Simone Biles delivers a gold-medal performance in the Individual Women's Floor Exercise final at Rio Olympic Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2016.
FILE - In this Aug. 7, 2016, file phot,o, United States' Simone Biles performs on the floor during the artistic gymnastics women's qualification at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Briles was selected as the AP Female Athlete of the Year, on Monday, Dec. 26, 2016.
Simone Biles (USA) wins the bronze medal in the balance beam individual competition Monday during the Olympic Games in Rio De Janeiro.
