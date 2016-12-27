Sports Night: Kings’ Lawson on rebound

Ailene Voisin: Veteran’s comeback takes place on and off the court
A top-five assists leader early in his career, Ty Lawson has teamed with Darren Collison to solidify the Kings’ point-guard position.
Today’s video: Lawson says Kings are working together and winning
Sign up for Kings Daily newsletter
The best way to follow news and analysis on the Sacramento Kings. Follow the link, click “Kings News” and hit subscribe.
NBA LINKS
Kings results and upcoming games
49ers: Staley would welcome Kelly’s return
Left tackle Joe Staley, the 49ers’ longest-tenured player, cites coach Chip Kelly’s ability to keep the team together during an awful season as one reason to retain him.
Raiders: Team prepares to go forward with Matt McGloin
While Derek Carr underwent surgery to repair his broken right leg, the Raiders began preparing for a playoff run without their star quarterback.
NFL LINKS
Sports Extra
View the day’s summaries, game recaps, standings and more in The Sacramento Bee e-Edition.
On the air
Plan your daily sports viewing with the latest TV listings.
Comments