Sports

December 27, 2016 10:28 PM

Sports Night: Kings’ Lawson on rebound

Bee Sports Staff

Ailene Voisin: Veteran’s comeback takes place on and off the court

A top-five assists leader early in his career, Ty Lawson has teamed with Darren Collison to solidify the Kings’ point-guard position.

Today’s video: Lawson says Kings are working together and winning

Sign up for Kings Daily newsletter

The best way to follow news and analysis on the Sacramento Kings. Follow the link, click “Kings News” and hit subscribe.

NBA LINKS

Scoreboard/schedule

Standings

Kings results and upcoming games

49ers: Staley would welcome Kelly’s return

Left tackle Joe Staley, the 49ers’ longest-tenured player, cites coach Chip Kelly’s ability to keep the team together during an awful season as one reason to retain him.

Raiders: Team prepares to go forward with Matt McGloin

While Derek Carr underwent surgery to repair his broken right leg, the Raiders began preparing for a playoff run without their star quarterback.

NFL LINKS

Scoreboard/schedule

Standings

Stat leaders

Sports Extra

View the day’s summaries, game recaps, standings and more in The Sacramento Bee e-Edition.

On the air

Plan your daily sports viewing with the latest TV listings.

Related content

Sports

Suggested for you

Comments

 

Videos

Dave Joerger on Kings victory against 76ers, Gay first game back

View more video

Sports Videos