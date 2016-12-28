Sports Night: Kings’ win streak ends at 4

Kings: McCollum helps Blazers end 6-game skid
C.J. McCollum has 20 points and seven assists as the Portland Trail Blazers end the Kings’ four-game winning streak with a 102-89 victory Wednesday night at Moda Center.
Sign up for Kings Daily newsletter
The best way to follow news and analysis on the Sacramento Kings. Follow the link, click “Kings News” and hit subscribe.
NBA LINKS
Kings results and upcoming games
Today’s video: 49ers vs. Seahawks – Matt Barrows’ 5 players to watch
49ers: Offense fails to get passing grade in 2016
The 49ers have two big-ticket items to address in the offseason: a defense that can’t stop the opponent’s running game and a passing game lacking pop.
Raiders: QB McGloin excited for opportunity
After spending nearly three full seasons as a backup, Raiders quarterback Matt McGloin has been handed the reins to what had been one of the NFL’s top teams and a possible Super Bowl contender.
49ers notes: Opponents set for 2017
The 49ers opponents for the 2017 season are announced. The 49ers will play the Bears for the fourth consecutive year and visit Chicago for the third season in a row.
NFL LINKS
Colleges: Sac State men look to stay perfect at home
The Sacramento State men’s basketball teams looks to stay unbeaten this season at the Nest when Northern Colorado visits in a conference opener Thursday. The Sac State women look to build on their road success when they visit Northern Colorado on Thursday.
Sports Extra
View the day’s summaries, game recaps, standings and more in The Sacramento Bee e-Edition.
On the air
Plan your daily sports viewing with the latest TV listings.
Comments