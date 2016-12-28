Sports

Sports Night: Kings’ win streak ends at 4

Kings: McCollum helps Blazers end 6-game skid

C.J. McCollum has 20 points and seven assists as the Portland Trail Blazers end the Kings’ four-game winning streak with a 102-89 victory Wednesday night at Moda Center.

Today’s video: 49ers vs. Seahawks – Matt Barrows’ 5 players to watch

49ers: Offense fails to get passing grade in 2016

The 49ers have two big-ticket items to address in the offseason: a defense that can’t stop the opponent’s running game and a passing game lacking pop.

Raiders: QB McGloin excited for opportunity

After spending nearly three full seasons as a backup, Raiders quarterback Matt McGloin has been handed the reins to what had been one of the NFL’s top teams and a possible Super Bowl contender.

49ers notes: Opponents set for 2017

The 49ers opponents for the 2017 season are announced. The 49ers will play the Bears for the fourth consecutive year and visit Chicago for the third season in a row.

Colleges: Sac State men look to stay perfect at home

The Sacramento State men’s basketball teams looks to stay unbeaten this season at the Nest when Northern Colorado visits in a conference opener Thursday. The Sac State women look to build on their road success when they visit Northern Colorado on Thursday.

