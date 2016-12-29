Ronda Rousey keeps low media profile, reveals ripped abs before UFC 207 fight

Former UFC champion Ronda Rousey appears to be in the best shape of her life, ahead of her big comeback match Saturday against Amanda Nunes.
Although Rousey hasn’t spoken much to the media leading up to her return to the octagon, her Instagram account spoke volumes with a post Wednesday.
But Rousey says she doesn't care how she looks.
“All I care about is winning my belt back,” she said, as she keeps a low media profile.
The Rousey vs. Nunes fight is the main card. Other notable fights on the card are T.J. Dillashaw vs. John Lineker and Dominick Cruz and Cody Garbrandt.
Fox breaks the main card down in this video, with an interview with Nunes and a comment from Rousey.
At the UFC 207 weigh-in on Thursday, 20 fighters - including Ronda Rousey - stepped on the scale. All four fighters involved in the title bouts made weight. Johny Hendricks and Ray Borg were the only two fighters to miss the mark.
Here are all the fighters’ weigh-in.
Rousey tipped the scales at 135 pounds - the bantamweight limit. Rousey immediately departed the stage without speaking or posing for pictures. Nunes also weighed in at 135.
Rousey also posted a hype video on Instagram.
