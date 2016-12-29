Sports

December 29, 2016 10:43 PM

Sports Night: Who will be 49ers GM?

Bee Sports Staff

On the 49ers: Ron Wolf’s mentoring tree full of fruit

Matt Barrows breaks down a list of general manager candidates from the Ron Wolf mentoring tree.

49ers notes: Brown a bright spot

Second-year offensive lineman Trent Brown has been a steady hand for the 49ers.

Today’s video: Folsom High product Jonah Williams of Alabama gears up for Peach Bowl

Sign up for Kings Daily newsletter

The best way to follow news and analysis on the Sacramento Kings. Follow the link, click “Kings News” and hit subscribe.

Kings: No place like home

The Kings play eight of their next nine at Golden 1 Center after a stretch of 12 out of 16 on the road.

NBA LINKS

Scoreboard/schedule

Standings

Kings results and upcoming games

College football: South Florida wins shootout

The Bulls work overtime to knock off South Carolina 46-39 in the Birmingham Bowl.

College football: Virginia Tech roars back to win

Virginia Tech overcomes a 24-0 deficit to beat Arkansas in the Belk Bowl.

NFL LINKS

Scoreboard/schedule

Standings

Stat leaders

Sports Extra

View the day’s summaries, game recaps, standings and more in The Sacramento Bee e-Edition.

On the air

Plan your daily sports viewing with the latest TV listings.

Related content

Sports

Suggested for you

Comments

 

Videos

Alabama's Jonah Williams issues friendly warning to pal Jake Browning from Washington

View more video

Sports Videos