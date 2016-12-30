Sports Night: Raiders, give Cook a look

Furillo: Rookie QB deserves a chance
Nobody in Raiderdom wants to see Matt McGloin play poorly or get hurt, but if either circumstance occurs, it will be interesting to see how the new backup performs. It appears Connor Cook is ready.
49ers: Kaepernick gets team’s most prestigious award
The 49ers’ players on Friday vote Colin Kaepernick the winner of the annual Len Eshmont Award, the team’s most prestigious honor.
Today’s video: Barrows’ five 49ers to watch vs. Seahawks
UFC 207: Sacramento’s Garbrandt beats Cruz for belt
Team Alpha Male’s Cody Garbrandt wins the UFC bantamweight title Friday night, battering champion Dominick Cruz to earn a surprising decision victory in the co-main event at UFC 207.
Rousey stopped in first round
Ronda Rousey is stopped 48 seconds into her comeback fight, losing to bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes at UFC 207.
Peach Bowl: USC players say Alabama has edge over Washington
No one has a better perspective on Saturday’s Peach Bowl between No. 1 Alabama and No. 4 Washington than USC, having faced both teams this season.
How Huskies and Crimson Tide match up
Fiesta Bowl: Swinney looks to put rare ‘L’ on Meyer’s record
Clemson coach Dabo Swinney discusses Ohio State’s Urban Meyer with reverential deference but is on the short list of current coaches who can claim Meyer levels of success.
How Buckeyes and Tigers match up
Sun Bowl: Stanford holds off North Carolina
Bryce Love takes over for the absent Christian McCaffrey in the backfield, running for 119 yards and catching a 49-yard touchdown pass to help No. 16 Stanford beat North Carolina 25-23 in the Sun Bowl.
Hometown report: Remembering ex-Galt football coach Hatzenbuhler
Erv Hatzenbuhler was once the talk of the town, his archaic single-wing Warriors piling up league championships. He continues to be. He died in his sleep in his Galt home Thursday morning at 83.
Kings: Looking big in a small world
Saturday’s Kings-Grizzlies game at Golden 1 Center will be a showcase of some of the best big men in the NBA, including DeMarcus Cousins of the Kings and Marc Gasol of the Grizzlies.
