December 30, 2016 10:40 PM

Sports Night: Raiders, give Cook a look

Bee Sports Staff

Furillo: Rookie QB deserves a chance

Nobody in Raiderdom wants to see Matt McGloin play poorly or get hurt, but if either circumstance occurs, it will be interesting to see how the new backup performs. It appears Connor Cook is ready.

49ers: Kaepernick gets team’s most prestigious award

The 49ers’ players on Friday vote Colin Kaepernick the winner of the annual Len Eshmont Award, the team’s most prestigious honor.

Today’s video: Barrows’ five 49ers to watch vs. Seahawks

UFC 207: Sacramento’s Garbrandt beats Cruz for belt

Team Alpha Male’s Cody Garbrandt wins the UFC bantamweight title Friday night, battering champion Dominick Cruz to earn a surprising decision victory in the co-main event at UFC 207.

Rousey stopped in first round

Ronda Rousey is stopped 48 seconds into her comeback fight, losing to bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes at UFC 207.

Peach Bowl: USC players say Alabama has edge over Washington

No one has a better perspective on Saturday’s Peach Bowl between No. 1 Alabama and No. 4 Washington than USC, having faced both teams this season.

How Huskies and Crimson Tide match up

Fiesta Bowl: Swinney looks to put rare ‘L’ on Meyer’s record

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney discusses Ohio State’s Urban Meyer with reverential deference but is on the short list of current coaches who can claim Meyer levels of success.

How Buckeyes and Tigers match up

Sun Bowl: Stanford holds off North Carolina

Bryce Love takes over for the absent Christian McCaffrey in the backfield, running for 119 yards and catching a 49-yard touchdown pass to help No. 16 Stanford beat North Carolina 25-23 in the Sun Bowl.

Hometown report: Remembering ex-Galt football coach Hatzenbuhler

Erv Hatzenbuhler was once the talk of the town, his archaic single-wing Warriors piling up league championships. He continues to be. He died in his sleep in his Galt home Thursday morning at 83.

Kings: Looking big in a small world

Saturday’s Kings-Grizzlies game at Golden 1 Center will be a showcase of some of the best big men in the NBA, including DeMarcus Cousins of the Kings and Marc Gasol of the Grizzlies.

