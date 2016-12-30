Sights from UFC 207: Rousey goes down; Garbrandt a champion

Amanda Nunes, right, connects with Ronda Rousey in the first round of their bantamweight championship mixed martial arts bout at UFC 207, Friday, Dec. 30, 2016, in Las Vegas. Nunes won the fight after it was stopped in the first round.
John Locher
AP
Amanda Nunes, right, throws a punch at Ronda Rousey in the first round of their bantamweight championship mixed martial arts bout at UFC 207, Friday, Dec. 30, 2016, in Las Vegas.
John Locher
AP
Ronda Rousey, left, is staggered after being hit by Amanda Nunes during the first round of their bantamweight championship mixed martial arts bout at UFC 207, Friday, Dec. 30, 2016, in Las Vegas.
John Locher
AP
Amanda Nunes, right, connects with Ronda Rousey in the first round of their bantamweight championship mixed martial arts bout at UFC 207, Friday, Dec. 30, 2016, in Las Vegas.
John Locher
AP
Ronda Rousey stands in the cage after Amanda Nunes forced a stoppage in the first round of their bantamweight championship mixed martial arts bout at UFC 207, Friday, Dec. 30, 2016, in Las Vegas.
John Locher
AP
Amanda Nunes, left, celebrates her win as Ronda Rousey stands dejected Friday, Dec. 30, 2016, in Las Vegas.
John Locher
AP
Amanda Nunes, right, hugs Ronda Rousey after Nunes scored a stoppage in the first round of their bantamweight championship mixed martial arts bout at UFC 207, Friday, Dec. 30, 2016, in Las Vegas.
John Locher
AP
Amanda Nunes celebrates after defeating Ronda Rousey in the first round of their bantamweight championship mixed martial arts bout at UFC 207, Friday, Dec. 30, 2016, in Las Vegas.
John Locher
AP
Ronda Rousey leaves the octagon after losing to Amanda Nunes in the first round of their bantamweight championship mixed martial arts bout at UFC 207, Friday, Dec. 30, 2016, in Las Vegas.
John Locher
AP
Cody Garbrandt, left, throws a punch at Dominick Cruz during a bantamweight championship mixed martial arts bout at UFC 207, Friday, Dec. 30, 2016, in Las Vegas. Garbrandt won by unanimous decision.
John Locher
AP
Cody Garbrandt, left, tries to kick Dominick Cruz during a bantamweight championship mixed martial arts bout at UFC 207, Friday, Dec. 30, 2016, in Las Vegas.
John Locher
AP
Dominick Cruz, legs at top left, fights Cody Garbrandt during a bantamweight championship mixed martial arts bout at UFC 207, Friday, Dec. 30, 2016, in Las Vegas.
John Locher
AP
Cody Garbrandt, right, yells at Dominick Cruz during a bantamweight championship mixed martial arts bout at UFC 207, Friday, Dec. 30, 2016, in Las Vegas.
John Locher
AP
Cody Garbrandt, right, throws a punch at Dominick Cruz during a bantamweight championship mixed martial arts bout at UFC 207, Friday, Dec. 30, 2016, in Las Vegas.
John Locher
AP
Cody Garbrandt kicks Dominick Cruz during a bantamweight championship mixed martial arts bout at UFC 207, Friday, Dec. 30, 2016, in Las Vegas.
John Locher
AP
Cody Garbrandt, left, kicks Dominick Cruz during a bantamweight championship mixed martial arts bout at UFC 207, Friday, Dec. 30, 2016, in Las Vegas.
John Locher
AP
Dominick Cruz, left, connects with Cody Garbrandt during a bantamweight championship mixed martial arts bout at UFC 207, Friday, Dec. 30, 2016, in Las Vegas.
John Locher
AP
Cody Garbrandt, right, celebrates after defeating Dominick Cruz, left, in a bantamweight championship mixed martial arts bout at UFC 207, Friday, Dec. 30, 2016, in Las Vegas.
John Locher
AP