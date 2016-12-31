Sports Night: 49ers to fire Baalke, Kelly?

49ers: S.F. reportedly will fire GM Baalke, coach Kelly
The 49ers plan to fire general manager Trent Baalke and coach Chip Kelly, according to ESPN, following a season in which they failed to reach even as many wins as 2015’s failed regime.
Raiders: Oakland can win AFC West title by beating Denver
The Raiders are 12-3 entering their regular-season finale in Denver. A victory would give Oakland the AFC West championship and the conference’s No. 2 seed in the playoffs. A loss to the Broncos and a victory by Kansas City would drop the Raiders to the fifth seed in the playoffs.
Kings torched from 3-point line in loss to Grizzlies
The Kings allow the Memphis Grizzlies to make a franchise-record 17 3-pointers in a 112-98 loss on Saturday at Golden 1 Center. Sacramento has given up at least 15 3-pointers in a game four times this season.
Voisin: Kings need speedy Collison to kick in new gear in new year
Kings veteran point guard Darren Collison is still adapting to coach Dave Joerger’s structured offense. The Kings don’t need Collison to be Superman. They just need him to be effective consistently.
Kings results and upcoming games
Peach Bowl: Browning shoulders blame for Washington’s loss
Washington quarterback Jake Browning takes the blame for the Huskies’ loss to Alabama in the Peach Bowl on Saturday. The Folsom High School graduate threw for 150 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions in the College Football Playoff semifinal.
Fiesta Bowl: Ohio State offense falls flat in blowout loss to Clemson
Ohio State reached the College Football Playoff without winning the Big Ten Conference championship, and on Saturday night does very little to show it deserved to be there. The Buckeyes lose to Clemson 31-0 in the Fiesta Bowl in Glendale, Ariz.
College basketball: UC Davis men top Utah Valley; Sac State teams fall
The UC Davis men finish their nonconference season 8-7, including 3-0 at the Pavilion. Meanwhile, the Sacramento State men and women lose Saturday.
Today’s video: UC Davis seniors discuss win over Utah Valley
Sharks: Los Angeles hangs on to beat visiting San Jose
Jeff Carter, Drew Doughty and Tanner Pearson each scored a goal, and the Los Angeles Kings ended the San Jose Sharks’ four-game winning streak with a 3-2 victory on Saturday night.
