Sports Night: 49ers fire Kelly, Baalke

49ers: Team ends 2-win season by firing coach, GM
Two hours after the 49ers fall 25-23 to the playoff-bound Seattle Seahawks, they announce that Chip Kelly, who was in his first year as San Francisco’s coach, and general manager Trent Baalke, who was in his 12th season with the team, are both fired.
Raiders: QB carousel may continue for Oakland and Houston
The Raiders, who had lost starter Derek Carr for the season, see Matt McGloin get hurt in a 24-6 loss at Denver. Heading into their playoff matchup at Houston, the Raiders’ QB status is up in the air. Their opponent can say the same, as the Texans’ Tom Savage is concussed in a 24-17 loss at Tennessee.
Rodgers-Manning headlines NFL’s wild-card weekend
The Green Bay Packers capture the NFC North title by beating division rival Detroit.
NFL LINKS
Furillo: Kings need to make presence felt
Said Kings coach Dave Joerger about the team’s home loss to the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday. “They didn’t feel us at any point.” The coach says he has a plan to make the Kings’ presence better felt, and he intends to play some of the different, younger cards in his hand.
Today’s video: Kings’ Cousins ‘tired of excuses’ after Saturday’s loss
Sign up for Kings Daily newsletter
The best way to follow news and analysis on the Sacramento Kings. Follow the link, click “Kings News” and hit subscribe.
NBA LINKS
Kings results and upcoming games
Sports Extra
View the day’s summaries, game recaps, standings and more in The Sacramento Bee e-Edition.
On the air
Plan your daily sports viewing with the latest TV listings.
Comments