Duke basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski taking leave of absence for back surgery

2:24 Watch DeMarcus Cousins try to bully Sacramento media Pause

1:22 Dave Joerger didn't see the "force" Kings needed to win at Dallas

4:28 Sacramento Kings Garrett Temple on closing out games after victory vs 76ers

2:43 Cousins says more ball movement could have made it easier on Kings’ offense

0:39 Homicide investigation on Sacramento's Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard

1:24 Gun dealer describes confusion, complexity in California's new gun laws

1:01 Caltrans deploys tow-plow for first time on snowy Northern California roads

2:41 Rebuilding a life by eating right and exercising

2:16 49ers vs. Seahawks: Matt Barrows' 5 players to watch