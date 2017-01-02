Sports Night: Raiders’ QB? Undecided

Raiders: Del Rio not ready to declare playoff starter
The Raiders will make their first playoff appearance in 14 years on Saturday, but coach Jack Del Rio was not ready Monday to say who will start at quarterback – Matt McGloin or Connor Cook.
Pereira: Why NFL officials don’t like wild-card assignments
In his first weekly column for The Bee, Sacramento resident and Fox Sports officiating analyst Mike Pereira explains how officials are selected to work in the Super Bowl, conference finals and divisional and wild-card games. Playoff officials are selected individually, rather than as a crew, by a season-long grading system. It doesn’t always work.
Video: Jed York apologizes for need to change coaches
49ers: Owner seeks cohesion between GM, coach
Saying cohesion between the team’s front office and coaching staff is his top priority, 49ers CEO Jed York on Monday begins his search for leaders of both staffs and indicated why the union between Trent Baalke and Chip Kelly didn’t work.
NFL LINKS
Hometown report: Troy Taylor named Utah’s offensive coordinator
Troy Taylor is on the move again, taking his offensive wizardry from Eastern Washington to Utah of the Pacific-12 Conference as a coordinator. The former Folsom High School co-coach also will have a recruiting role for the Utes.
Prep notes: League races to start for area basketball teams
With nonleague games and holiday tournaments complete, area high school basketball teams gear up for league races that start this week. Sheldon and Woodcreek head The Sacramento Bee’s boys rankings, and Metropolitan Conference rivals McClatchy and Sacramento top the girls rankings.
Kings: Playoffs eyed as new year begins
It’s only January, but the Kings are aware of teams they must overcome to make the playoffs. They include the Nuggets, whom Sacramento will play in Denver on Tuesday night.
Sign up for Kings Daily newsletter
The best way to follow news and analysis on the Sacramento Kings. Follow the link, click “Kings News” and hit subscribe.
NBA LINKS
Kings results and upcoming games
Sports Extra
View the day’s summaries, game recaps, standings and more in The Sacramento Bee e-Edition.
On the air
Plan your daily sports viewing with the latest TV listings.
Comments