Sports Night: Kelly lost job, not team

49ers: Players admired how fired coach kept them focused
Recently fired 49ers coach Chip Kelly repairs his image from his days in Philadelphia, where he was viewed as rigid and hungry for control. But did he go too far in the other direction?
Voisin: York’s GM search must be open-minded
CEO Jed York claims he is open to various personalities and combinations. After three subpar seasons and in-house bickering, his priority is finding smart people who can work together. But there is no one-size-fits-all framework for this search.
49ers notes: Interviews set for coach, GM
Team officials have an interview scheduled with Washington offensive coordinator Sean McVay – grandson of former team executive John McVay – for the 49ers’ head-coach opening. The younger McVay is only 30 and would be the youngest head coach in NFL history. They will also interview several candidates for general manager, including former NFL player – and current ESPN analyst – Louis Riddick.
Raiders: Team expects Cook to start at QB in Houston
Raiders rookie Connor Cook would become the first quarterback in the Super Bowl era whose first start came in a playoff game. Cook’s teammates praise his performance in his NFL debut Sunday against Denver.
Kings: Collison’s big night sparks win over Nuggets
Darren Collison scores a season-high 26 points and has seven assists as the Kings ended a two-game losing streak with a 120-113 win over the Denver Nuggets. It was Collison’s second straight game scoring in double figures after failing to do so in six of the previous eight games.
Kings results and upcoming games
College basketball: UC Davis men downplay nonconference record
UC Davis was the only Big West men’s team to finish the nonconference schedule with a winning record. The Aggies host struggling UC Santa Barbara in a conference opener Wednesday. The UCD women also enter Big West play with the league’s best nonconference record.
A’s: Rajai Davis returns to Bay Area
After a World Series trip with Cleveland, Rajai Davis is returning to the Bay Area with the A’s on a $6 million, one-year contract to fill a void in center field.
