Joe Theismann slams 49ers for giving Colin Kaepernick award

4:28 Sacramento Kings Garrett Temple on closing out games after victory vs 76ers Pause

2:39 DeMarcus Cousins is 'tired of excuses' after Kings' 112-98 loss to Grizzlies

1:38 Recent storms give Sierra snowpack a fighting chance at first measurement

2:25 California Senate approves new approach on sex trafficking

0:36 Jed York apologizes for needing to make a coaching change

0:36 Heavy snow brings out smiles in Tahoe area

3:44 Sacramento woman replaces stolen baby Jesus statues as penance

0:48 Bicyclist killed in Elk Grove collision

1:12 Wood ducks are counted at Colusa County's Murdock Gun Club by California Waterfowl Association