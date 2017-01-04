Sports

Crunching numbers: Heat 107, Kings 102

Here is a look behind the box score of Wednesday’s 107-102 Miami Heat victory over the Kings at Golden 1 Center.

2: The number of wins the Heat have over the Kings this season.

4: 3-pointers by Miami guard Wayne Ellington.

8: 3-pointers for each team in the first half.

12: 3-pointers for the game for Miami.

13: Rebounding advantage for the Heat.

13: Points scored by Kings forward DeMarcus Cousins.

15: Points scored by Ty Lawson, Garrett Temple and Arron Afflalo of the Kings.

19-0: Kings’ second-half run that tied the score at 87-87 with 10:11 to go.

23: Points for Miami’s Tyler Johnson, who had the big three-point play down the stretch.

59: Kings’ first-half shooting percentage.

63.2: Heat’s first-half shooting percentage.

