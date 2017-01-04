Sports

January 4, 2017 11:16 PM

Sports Night: Raiders will start Cook

Bee Sports Staff

Raiders: Rookie QB Cook will start Saturday

Rookie quarterback Connor Cook will get the start – his first in the NFL – when the Raiders face the Houston Texans in the wild-card game on Saturday.

Andy Furillo: Let’s see what the kid can do

Throw out Sunday’s loss to the Broncos, in which Connor Cook relieved an injured Matt McGloin under center. Let’s see what Cook can do with a whole game.

49ers: Who’s in the running?

Matt Barrows takes a look at the early candidates for the 49ers’ head-coach job.

Today’s video: Take a look at the Harlem Globetrotters’ rooftop shot at Oracle Arena

Kings: Short-handed Heat win close one

The Kings wilt down the stretch against the Heat.

Kings: Afflalo settling into role

Guard Arron Afflalo is starting to accept his role as a backup.

College basketball: Villanova finally loses

Top-ranked Villanova is upended by No. 18 Butler after 20 straight victories.

UC Davis rips UC Santa Barbara

The Aggies hold the Gauchos to 15 first-half points in a 73-47 men’s basketball victory.

Golf: Return of the Tiger

Tiger Woods will play in the Farmers Insurance Open Jan. 26-29, his first PGA Tour event since August of 2015.

