January 5, 2017 10:40 PM

Sports Night: All-Metro team revealed

Bee Sports Staff

Seniors rule All-Metro football team

Del Oro’s Mason Hurst, Folsom’s Joe Curry and Inderkum’s Josh Falo headline the Bee’s All-Metro football team.

Who are the area’s top defenders?

Take a look at our picks for All-Metro defense.

Who made the biggest impact on offense?

Take a look at our picks for All-Metro offense.

Carmazzi calling it quits

Christian Brothers coach Dan Carmazzi is hanging up his whistle to spend more time with his family.

Kings: Time to bring the energy

The Clippers limp into Golden 1 Center on Friday missing two starters, but the Kings can’t let up.

49ers: Will youth be served?

The 49ers interview Packers director of football operations Eliot Wolf, 34, for general manager.

Raiders: When the backs came up big

Oakland’s running backs played a big role in the Raiders’ win over the Texans in Mexico City.

