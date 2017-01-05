Sports Night: All-Metro team revealed

Seniors rule All-Metro football team
Del Oro’s Mason Hurst, Folsom’s Joe Curry and Inderkum’s Josh Falo headline the Bee’s All-Metro football team.
Who are the area’s top defenders?
Take a look at our picks for All-Metro defense.
Who made the biggest impact on offense?
Take a look at our picks for All-Metro offense.
Carmazzi calling it quits
Christian Brothers coach Dan Carmazzi is hanging up his whistle to spend more time with his family.
Kings: Time to bring the energy
The Clippers limp into Golden 1 Center on Friday missing two starters, but the Kings can’t let up.
49ers: Will youth be served?
The 49ers interview Packers director of football operations Eliot Wolf, 34, for general manager.
Raiders: When the backs came up big
Oakland’s running backs played a big role in the Raiders’ win over the Texans in Mexico City.
