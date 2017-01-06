Sports

January 6, 2017 11:03 PM

Sports Night: D-day for Raiders, Texans

Bee Sports Staff

Raiders: With QB issues, defenses could be difference

Jadeveon Clowney – who was taken four slots before Khalil Mack in the 2014 draft – has helped Houston overcome the loss of star J.J. Watt earlier this season.

How the Raiders and Texans match up

Keys to the game, injury report and more for Saturday’s wild-card game.

49ers: S.F. meets with Falcons’ Shanahan, Vikings’ Paton

The first interview was with Vikings assistant general manager George Paton, the second was with Falcons offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan for the San Francisco 49ers’ vacant head-coach post.

Kaepernick donates another $100K

Colin Kaepernick is sticking to his plan to donate $1 million by the start of the next NFL season.

Kings: Paul big in return for Clippers

Chris Paul has 14 points and 12 assists and forces a key turnover late as the Los Angeles Clippers beat the Kings 106-98 Friday night at Golden 1 Center.

