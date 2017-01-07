Sports

January 7, 2017 8:40 PM

Who was that? Unheralded Seahawks WR makes stunning TD catch

By Jon Schultz

Does the name Paul Richardson ring a bell? Before Saturday, maybe not. Unless you’re well versed in the Seattle Seahawks’ depth chart or a diehard Colorado Buffaloes fan.

On Saturday night, however, the third-year wide receiver had NFL fans buzzing over his two-yard, one-handed circus catch that gave Seattle a 7-0 lead in an NFC wild-card game against the Detroit Lions. The Seahawks went on to win 26-6.

Former vice president of officiating Mike Pereira, however, tweeted that it should have likely been negated.

Richardson finished with three catches, two one-handers, for 48 yards.

The game will surely leave a better memory than Richardson’s last playoff appearance as a rookie, when he injured his knee and then missed all but one game of the 2015 season. In 31 career regular-season games, he only had two touchdown catches.

He finished this regular season with 21 catches for 288 yards, both fifth-best marks on the team, and a TD.

Richardson was drafted in the second round, 45th overall by the Seahawks in 2014.

