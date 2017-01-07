Sports Night: Raiders revival meets abrupt end

Furillo: Houston has better answer to QB question
The unpopular goes up against the untested in an AFC wild-card playoff on Saturday, a less-than-classic matchup of quarterbacks in which entertainment value suffered and the Houston Texans let the air out of what still should be remembered as the Raiders’ season of rebirth.
Injuries too much for Raiders to overcome
Oakland’s first trip to the playoffs in 14 seasons gets short-circuited largely because of injuries that wrecked its once-prolific offense.
NFC wild card: Rawls leads Seahawks past Lions
Thomas Rawls rushes for a franchise playoff-record 161 yards, Paul Richardson makes one of the catches of the year for his first career postseason touchdown, and the Seahawks beat the Lions 26-6 in an NFC wild-card game.
49ers: Team meets with Patriots’ McDaniels
The 49ers coaching search on Saturday takes them to New England to meet with perhaps the hottest name in the current hiring cycle, Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels.
Voisin: Warriors to storm Sacramento
Golden State is coming off a tough home loss to Memphis and looking to improve late-game execution. Despite occasional hiccups, Kevin Durant adds major punch to already potent roster. And, yes, while rain is expected, don’t expect the roof to leak.
Kings results and upcoming games
Republic FC notes: New status bodes well for USL
The United State Soccer Federation moves the fast-growing USL from D-III to D-II provisional status. The struggling North American Soccer League stays in D-II but on a provisional basis.
