Sports Night: Williams fits in at Alabama

Folsom High product Williams fits right in at Alabama
Jonah Williams cast a considerable shadow as a 5-star recruit at Folsom High School, and he continues to impress as a freshman starter at right tackle for the Alabama Crimson Tide. Williams’ success is rooted in his desire to be great.
Cal fires coach Dykes after 4 seasons, bowl appearance
More than six weeks after coach Sonny Dykes finished his fourth season at Cal, the Bears’ football coach is called into a meeting Sunday with athletic director Mike Williams and fired.
Kings, Warriors could meet in NBA playoffs
The Warriors improve their NBA-best record to 32-6 with a 117-106 victory over the Kings at Golden 1 Center. Sacramento is among five teams within two games of each other for the eighth and final playoff spot in the Western Conference. The Kings are ninth in the West at 15-22, percentage points behind Portland for the final postseason spot.
Recap: Warriors overwhelm Kings in second half
Stephen Curry leads a second-half charge, finishing with 30 points as Golden State erases a 16-point first-half deficit for a 117-106 victory Sunday.
Furillo: Is pain a necessary building block for Raiders?
Sometimes teams must go through the process of losing before they can sew themselves into champions. Two seasons ago, the Raiders won only three games. Last season, it was up to seven. This season, they won 12 and made the playoffs for the first time since 2002.
Raiders: Despite ‘abrupt’ ending to resurgent season, team is optimistic
The Raiders’ season ended with a 27-14 loss to Houston in the AFC wild-card game Saturday. They went 12-4 in the regular season but lost quarterback Derek Carr to a leg injury Dec. 24. Most of their roster is likely to return next season.
Here we go again: All 4 NFL divisional games are rematches
There will be a familiar feel to the NFL playoffs next weekend: Every divisional-round game will be a rematch from the regular season, the first time that's happened in six years.
