Sports Night: Clemson stuns Alabama

College football: Tigers avenge loss to Crimson Tide
Clesmon becomes the first team to beat Nick Saban’s Alabama dynasty in a national title game, scoring in the game’s final seconds for a 35-31 victory in the College Football Playoff.
Today’s video: Cousins weighs in on latest loss
Kings: Is Cousins a victim of fatigue?
Kings coach Dave Joerger says DeMarcus Cousins’ sub-par game Sunday against the Golden State Warriors may be attributable to fatigue. As Sacramento pursues a playoff berth, can it afford to rest its best player?
Prep notes: Three football coaches bid farewell
Saying farewell in sports is never easy, and doing so was painful for area high school football coaches Dan Carmazzi, Matt Costa and Joe Volek.
49ers: McVay interviews for coaching position
The 49ers interview Washington offensive coordinator Sean McVay for their head-coaching opening. McVay, 30, has an intriguing background, including strong ties to the Gruden family.
Mike Pereira: Too many missed calls in Lions-Seahawks game
Sacramento’s Mike Pereira, a former NFL referee and head of NFL referees, is a rules analyst for Fox Sports. He is writing a weekly column for The Sacramento Bee throughout the postseason. Pereira spent wild-card weekend in Green Bay, where he worked during Fox’s telecast of the Giants-Packers game. He also has some strong thoughts on Saturday’s game in Seattle.
