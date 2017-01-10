Sports

Sports Night: Volek is Sac State interim AD

Sacramento State: Former Hornets football coach returns

John Volek, Sacramento State’s football coach from 1995 to 2002, was introduced as the school’s interim athletic director Tuesday. Bill Macriss, Sac State’s athletic director since March 2015 and a longtime campus figure in numerous roles, has been reassigned within the department.

Kings: Fourth-quarter rally keys win over Pistons

DeMarcus Cousins posts game highs of 24 points and 13 rebounds as the Kings overcome an 18-point deficit and defeat the Detroit Pistons 100-94 at Golden 1 Center.

Ailene Voisin: Kings’ Temple takes long, strange trip to NBA

Versatile journeyman Garrett Temple is proving to be one of general manager Vlade Divac’s best offseason acquisitions. Temple brings stability, versatility and a fascinating background to Sacramento.

49ers: Outspoken Riddick interviewed for GM post

Louis Riddick spent seven seasons as an NFL defensive back and 13 in Washington’s and Philadelphia’s personnel departments. He has said his directness is one reason he’s no longer in the league. The 49ers interviewed him for the general manager’s job.

Live chat: Matt Barrows talks 49ers at 11 a.m. Wednesday

The Sacramento Bee’s Matt Barrows leads a live chat at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017, focusing on the 49ers and their rebuilding efforts. The team needs a new general manager and head coach and players at key positions, possibly including quarterback.

