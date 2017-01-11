Russell Wilson tops list of most valued athletes on social media in the U.S.

Social media’s 2016 Most Valued Athletes in America, according to a ranking by upstart digital sports network 120 Sports and MVPindex, a social measuring platform. 1. Russell Wilson, NFL: Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson warms up before an NFL football game against the 49ers in Santa Clara on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017.
Marcio Jose Sanchez
The Associated Press
2. Odell Beckham Jr., NFL: New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham in action before an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016, in Philadelphia.
Matt Rourke
The Associated Press
3. J.J. Watt, NFL: Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt (99) gestures during the first half of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Houston on Jan. 3, 2016.
Eric Christian Smith
Associated Press file
4. Rory McIlroy, Golf: Europe’s Rory McIlroy gestures to the crowd after making his putt on the eighth hole during a singles match at the Ryder Cup on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2016, at Hazeltine National Golf Club in Chaska, Minn.
David J. Phillip
Associated Press file
5. Conor McGregor, UFC: Conor McGregor stands on a scale on Friday, Nov. 11, 2016, during the weigh-in event for his fight against Eddie Alvarez in UFC 205 at Madison Square Garden in New York.
Julio Cortez
The Associated Press
6. LeBron James, NBA: Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) passes the ball as Rudy Gobert (27) and Gordon Hayward (20) of the Utah Jazz defend in the first half during an NBA basketball game on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017, in Salt Lake City.
Rick Bowmer
The Associated Press
7. Tiger Woods, Golf: Tiger Woods watches his tee shot on the first hole during the second round at the Hero World Challenge on Friday, Dec. 2, 2016, in Nassau, Bahamas.
Lynne Sladky
The Associated Press
8. Richard Sherman, NFL: Seattle Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman stands on the sideline before a preseason NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2016, in Seattle.
Elaine Thompson
Associated Press file
9. Tom Brady, NFL: New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady celebrates his touchdown pass to Martellus Bennett during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016, in Foxborough, Mass.
Elise Amendola
The Associated Press
10. Rob Gronkowski, NFL: New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski celebrates after a touchdown against the Cincinnati Bengals during an NFL football game at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass., on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2016.
Winslow Townson
Associated Press file