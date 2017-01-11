Sports Night: Tolliver finding his niche

Kings: Veteran goes from reserve to starter
Veteran forward Anthony Tolliver appeared in just eight of the Kings’ first 20 games. But the nine-year veteran has had an increased role the past month, including starts the past two games.
Today's video: Kings' Cousins turns mic on reporters after being asked 'Is this where you want to be? Sacramento?'
Furillo: Is Cousins worth $200 million to Kings fans?
Two-time Kings All-Star DeMarcus Cousins might have the talent to make what the market will bear, and one day in his career he might demonstrate that he has the character to make him one of the top earners in his profession. So far, he has not.
49ers: Field narrows in coaching search
Remaining 49ers head coaching candidates include Seahawks offensive-line coach Tom Cable, Bills interim coach Anthony Lynn, Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, Washington offensive coordinator Sean McVay and Atlanta offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan.
Preps: Cosumnes Oaks’ Dresser doubles fun, teams
Because boys and girls soccer now are being played in the winter, Cosumnes Oaks basketball player Jeffrey Dresser is playing – and excelling – in both sports. The senior’s ultimate goal is to help both of his teams win league and section championships.
