Sports Night: All swings welcome

Golf: Robins breaks norms to get results
Will Robins was recently named by Golf Digest one of 72 “Best Young Teachers in America.” He finds success changing players’ approach to golf instead of their swing. You’ll find him at Empire Ranch, but most likely not at the driving range.
Today’s video: Trick shots rain down as Globetrotters prepare for Golden 1 Center show
Kings: Cousins, team look to rebound on boards
The Kings rank 29th in the NBA in rebounds per game. DeMarcus Cousins averages 10.1 per game despite a brief dip in numbers the last couple of weeks. Dave Joerger says better rebounding is “a lot more complicated” than just boxing out.
Voisin: King James pays first visit to Golden 1
Cleveland Cavaliers star LeBron James reminded us last year why we love this game, why we care about sports. The Akron, Ohio, native fulfilled his promise to his hometown. He moved away, came back, and crafted a story of hope, anguish, redemption, reconciliation and the ultimate triumph. He brought home the trophy. Friday he brings the Cavaliers to Golden 1 Center for the first time.
Sign up for Kings Daily newsletter
The best way to follow news and analysis on the Sacramento Kings. Follow the link, click “Kings News” and hit subscribe.
NBA LINKS
Kings results and upcoming games
49ers: How long will coaching search last?
The 49ers soon may be the only team with a head-coach vacancy, and San Francisco still hasn’t hired a general manager, either. How long will it it take? Who can they hire? What are the rules? Here are answers to some frequently asked questions.
NFL LINKS
Republic FC: Team forward-thinking entering 2017
Sacramento looks to be more explosive around the net in 2017. Coach Paul Buckle has seven forwards under contract and may add up to two more by the start of the season.
Sports Extra
View the day’s summaries, game recaps, standings and more in The Sacramento Bee e-Edition.
On the air
Plan your daily sports viewing with the latest TV listings.
Comments