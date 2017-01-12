Sports Night: All swings welcome

0:34 Creepy! How to opt out of genealogy site that knows a lot about you Pause

0:47 Footbridge near Sunrise closes as surging American River waters wash over it

0:18 Travel advice for I-80 motorists in Sierra: 30 mph, single file

1:40 USGS keeps watchful eye on Sacramento waterways after back-to-back storms

1:01 Coast guard rescues 4 off fishing boat 230 miles from Alaska

3:33 Watch aerial footage of Sacramento Weir gates opening for the first time in a decade

0:47 Jerry Brown asks: 'Who is the most forgotten soul in California?'

0:36 Jed York apologizes for needing to make a coaching change

1:02 Aerial views of Sacramento area flooding