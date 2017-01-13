India's government ends suspension of local Olympic body

1:31 Where tule fog comes from – and how to drive safely in it Pause

1:02 Aerial views of Sacramento area flooding

0:43 Here's an updated look at Carmichael's Milagro Center

1:01 Coast guard rescues 4 off fishing boat 230 miles from Alaska

2:26 How do you prevent suicide? Photo responses urge supporting those who are struggling

2:47 Watch big rig slide to safety down I-80 east of Truckee, with CHP escort

0:47 Jerry Brown asks: 'Who is the most forgotten soul in California?'

1:06 What's inside Petaluma Seed Bank

1:40 USGS keeps watchful eye on Sacramento waterways after back-to-back storms