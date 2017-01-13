Sports Night: Kings fall to NBA champs

Kings: James helps Cavs rebound with win at Golden 1
LeBron James has 16 points and 15 assists as the Cleveland Cavaliers end their two-game losing streak with a 120-108 win over the Kings on Friday night at Golden 1 Center.
Kings: Guard has become fourth-quarter mainstay
Ty Lawson has come off the bench to play the entire fourth quarter in four of the Kings’ last six wins. When the Kings fall behind big, it’s often Lawson who leads a comeback and coach Dave Joerger will ride him out to close a game.
