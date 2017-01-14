Sports Night: Sac State AD vows more sting

Ailene Voisin: Sac State’s Volek best man for this job
The former Hornets football coach was hired last week as interim athletic director, but he is the best man for the job. Before retiring five years ago, the extroverted Northern California native received high marks as AD of Sierra College.
Today’s video: Volek returns with active agenda
Kings: Cousins shows he can be a facilitator, too
Center DeMarcus Cousins had a season-high 11 assists Friday night against Cleveland. Cousins’ passing ability helps the Kings when opponents double-team him in the post.
49ers: Shanahan, McDaniels win, Cable loses, and the search continues
The 49ers could hire Seahawks offensive-line coach Tom Cable immediately because of Seattle’s loss on Saturday. But it was Kyle Shanahan’s Falcons unit that impressed the most. Atlanta’s victory means the offensive coordinator can’t be hired yet. New England’s postseason journey, which obviously includes offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, continues to the AFC title game.
AFC: Dion Lewis’ three TDs spark New England
The Patriots are headed back to a familiar spot, the AFC championship game, following their win over Houston.
NFC: Matt Ryan leads Falcons to title game
The quarterback hardly resembled one who can’t win big games. He threw for 338 yards and three touchdowns in Atlanta’s win over Seattle.
Packers fans want to ban Aikman, Buck from broadcast booth
A Packers fan started a petition to have Fox’s No. 1 broadcast team removed from calling Sunday’s NFC divisional playoff game against the Cowboys. The petition now has close to 27,000 signatures.
Local college basketball: Sac State gets first win in Flagstaff since 2005
Justin Strings scores 21 points, Nick Hornsby has 17 points and 11 rebounds and Sacramento State uses a big second half to beat Northern Arizona 74-62 in a Big Sky Conference game.
National college basketball: UConn women win 91st straight, break own NCAA mark
The Huskies take their record-breaking winning streak in stride. They are focused on winning a fifth consecutive national championship.
