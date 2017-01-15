Sports Night: Kings fall short ... again

Kings: Westbrook leads the way
Russell Westbrook leads the Thunder to a 122-118 win over the Kings with a triple-double.
Kings notes: Lawson has been tough off bench
Guard Ty Lawson has been a positive force off the bench for coach Dave Joerger.
Kings: Technical issues are costly
The Kings racked up three technical fouls in a four-point loss on Sunday.
Warriors, Cavaliers ready to go again
Golden State hosts the champion Cavaliers on Monday in a rematch of the last two NBA Finals.
Andy Furillo: Can road wins kick-start Sac State, UCD?
There is no reason Sacramento State and UC Davis can’t build winning basketball programs.
49ers: Courting winners
Two of the team’s general manager candidates and two of its head-coach candidates will play on in the postseason.
NFC: Packers win a classic
Green Bay gets a field goal on the final play to beat host Dallas 34-31.
AFC: Steelers do just enough in K.C.
Pittsburgh kicks six field goals and holds off the Chiefs, 18-16, to reach the AFC title game.
