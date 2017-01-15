Sports

January 15, 2017 10:44 PM

Sports Night: Kings fall short ... again

Bee Sports Staff

Kings: Westbrook leads the way

Russell Westbrook leads the Thunder to a 122-118 win over the Kings with a triple-double.

Kings notes: Lawson has been tough off bench

Guard Ty Lawson has been a positive force off the bench for coach Dave Joerger.

Kings: Technical issues are costly

The Kings racked up three technical fouls in a four-point loss on Sunday.

Warriors, Cavaliers ready to go again

Golden State hosts the champion Cavaliers on Monday in a rematch of the last two NBA Finals.

Andy Furillo: Can road wins kick-start Sac State, UCD?

There is no reason Sacramento State and UC Davis can’t build winning basketball programs.

49ers: Courting winners

Two of the team’s general manager candidates and two of its head-coach candidates will play on in the postseason.

NFC: Packers win a classic

Green Bay gets a field goal on the final play to beat host Dallas 34-31.

AFC: Steelers do just enough in K.C.

Pittsburgh kicks six field goals and holds off the Chiefs, 18-16, to reach the AFC title game.

